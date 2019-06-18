Check dam to quench Tiruchy’s thirst

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the rest of the State is reeling under acute water scarcity, residents of Tiruchy city are spared the struggle for water, thanks to the vision of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The check dam on Cauvery at Kambarasampettai, commissioned and inaugurated by her, has come as a boon to the city. Jayalalithaa, who was elected to the Assembly from Srirangam, laid the foundation for the check dam in 2011 and inaugurated it three years later. The check dam was built a Rs 32 crore and helps recharge groundwater.

Five years down the line, Tiruchy residents are receiving daily water supply, a luxury in the harsh summer. The check dam has helped recharge bore wells established under a drinking water scheme. Apart from the check dam project, two other factors proved beneficial for Tiruchy.

“The nature of Kollidam, where there is always water flow in the sub-surface and the leakage of water from the broken part of the Mukkombu barrage helped groundwater recharge,” said a senior PWD official.

TWAD supplies water at least two hours every day. “We get water in the evening for at least two hours and it is more than enough for our day-to-day needs,” said a KK Nagar resident, an area which has faced water scarcity in the past.

Baskar, executive engineer, PWD (River Conservation), said, “We make sure water levels in Kambarasampettai is always at brim level. Irrespective of the water level, we discharge enough to keep it within the prescribed range so the city does not face the problem. If groundwater levels are correct, there will be no problem in supplying water.”