Dindigul women get Rs 30,000 after botched-up tubectomy

A woman from Perumalmalai said that at first it was very hard for her to believe that she was pregnant with her third child even after undergoing the surgery at Government Kodaikanal Hospital.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:19 AM

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Twelve women who delivered babies even after undergoing family planning surgery at various primary health centres and government hospitals in the district were handed over Rs 30,000 each on Monday.  

The incidents of botched-up surgeries came to light when the women, who had undergone the surgeries, informed the office of the deputy director (Family Welfare) about their pregnancy. Their details were then sent to the higher authorities in Chennai so that the women could get compensation for the botched-up surgeries.   

A woman from Perumalmalai said that at first it was very hard for her to believe that she was pregnant with her third child even after undergoing the surgery at Government Kodaikanal Hospital. After delivering a boy six months ago, she again underwent the surgery. Sources said all the 12 women were from different parts of the district and most of their spouses were farmers and daily wage workers. 

Another woman from Athikombai village said that she also had given birth to a boy, her third child, after undergoing the surgery at a primary health centre.

“The government assistance will be of much help to my family,” she said. Collector handed over the cheque worth Rs 30,000 to all the 12 women at an event organised at the collectorate here on Monday.

