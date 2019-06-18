Home States Tamil Nadu

Only 2,318 names were missing from voters list, not 45K: EC

When the matter came up today, the bench was told that the voters list was verified seven times before the election and opportunities were given to the voters to crosscheck their names.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian voter

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying that names of about 45,000 persons had been deleted from the voters list for Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency, the TN State Chief Election Commissioner informed a division bench of the Madras High Court that the names of 2,138 persons alone have been found missing.

A counter to this effect was filed before the bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad when the PIL petition from A Rajkumar, district co-ordinator of Tamil Meenavar Koottamaippu in Agastheeswaram Mayiladi in Kanniyakumari district and others, came up on Monday.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to file a status report on the issue relating to deletion of nearly 45,000 eligible voters in the constituency in the April 18 election and to hold re-election to the polling stations where it had occurred.

When the matter came up today, the bench was told that the voters list was verified seven times before the election and opportunities were given to the voters to crosscheck their names. Only 2,318 names were found missing. They can enrol names even now, the SEC counsel added. Recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the petition with liberty to the missing voters to apply afresh.

Election Commission voters list

