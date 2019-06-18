Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel formed to look into govt hospital infrastructure

The committee appointed by the Bench includes two advocates, Senthil and Subbaraj, and a retired government doctor Somasundaram.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: To ascertain whether government hospitals in the State were provided with necessary facilities including ventilator and uninterrupted power source (UPS), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court appointed a committee to conduct surprise inspection at some hospitals in the 13 districts under its jurisdiction.

A bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a batch of PILs seeking direction to ensure proper maintenance of UPS and other electrical equipment in government hospitals, in light of a recent incident in which some ICU patients of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) died allegedly due to power outage.

The committee appointed by the Bench includes two advocates, Senthil and Subbaraj, and a retired government doctor Somasundaram. The committee has been directed to visit a few government hospitals to check whether the hospitals have basic facilities and equipment and file a report on or before the next hearing on July 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
government hospital Madurai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp