Panel formed to look into govt hospital infrastructure

MADURAI: To ascertain whether government hospitals in the State were provided with necessary facilities including ventilator and uninterrupted power source (UPS), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court appointed a committee to conduct surprise inspection at some hospitals in the 13 districts under its jurisdiction.

A bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a batch of PILs seeking direction to ensure proper maintenance of UPS and other electrical equipment in government hospitals, in light of a recent incident in which some ICU patients of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) died allegedly due to power outage.

The committee appointed by the Bench includes two advocates, Senthil and Subbaraj, and a retired government doctor Somasundaram. The committee has been directed to visit a few government hospitals to check whether the hospitals have basic facilities and equipment and file a report on or before the next hearing on July 23.