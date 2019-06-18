Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea to find Mugilan gains momentum

Members of Mugilan Meetpu Kootiyakkam laid siege to the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday demanding State government find RS Mugilan, who has been missing for 121 days.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of Mugilan Meetpu Kootiyakkam laid siege to the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday demanding State government find RS Mugilan, who has been missing for 121 days.

Under the banner of Mugilan Meetpu Kootiyakkam, members of Federation of Thoothukudi People Against Sterlite, Naam Tamilar, CPM, VCK, AAP, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, SDPI, Ground Water Protection Movement, Tamil Puligal, and other parties participated in the protest. Police stopped them at the entrance of the Collectorate where they raised slogans condemning the State government.

