Two bonded labourers rescued in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In a surprise check into a wood cutting unit located at Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district, the Revenue department officials rescued two bonded labourers on Monday.

Based on an alert received from TDH Core, a non-governmental organization, a team of officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Cheyyar, R Annammal, moved into the wood cutting unit located at Meesanallur and rescued three families, comprising of six adults and a child.

However, two families claimed that they were not bonded to work in the unit but employed as regular labourers, and were let go.

Finally, two labourers, K Rajamani, 55, and his wife R Poongodi, 40, were freed from bondage. Their four-year-old child was also rescued during the operation.

“Actually, we rescued six adults and a child from the wood cutting unit located in Mesanallur on Monday. During inquiries, four persons belonging to two families hailing from Kodiyalam claimed that they were employed as regular wage labourers. So, release orders were issued to two labourers,” Annammal told Express.

During inquiries, it came to light that the couple was paid an advance of 3,000 to work at the wood cutting unit owned by Sudhakaran. He had paid them a paltry sum of Rs. 100 per week as wages.

Rajamani and Poongodi, belonging to Irula tribe of Ponnur village, had been exploited for about three years.

The RDO informed that process for booking the employer Sudhakaran under the relevant laws of abolition of bonded labour system was being initiated.