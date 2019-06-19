‘Choose another place for holding poll’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested that the office-bearers of South India Film Artistes Association choose an alternative place for conducting their election. Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction after rejecting their plea to order police protection for the election to be held at Dr MGR-Janaki Arts and Science College for Women in R A Puram on June 23. The office-bearers, led by the association’s general secretary, Vishal, had applied to the police to provide security for the election. As the police rejected the plea, he moved the High Court. During the course of arguments, Justice Venkatesh rejected the plea to hold the election on the college premises. It could be held at places like YMCA grounds, the judge suggested.
