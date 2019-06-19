Home States Tamil Nadu

Heat wave may subside from weekend

Conditions becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance in other parts of TN in 3-4 days, says Met dept

Published: 19th June 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mylapore temple tank which used to be filled with water is now staring at receding water level due to soaring temperatures | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heat wave troubling Chennai and its neighbouring districts for the past 15 days is likely to subside from this weekend. Meteorological department officials say conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon in remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in three or four days.  

The Nungambakkam weather station on Tuesday recorded 41.4 degree Celsius, which is 4.5  above normal. The Meenambakkam station clocked 42 degrees, 4.6 above normal. This has been the pattern on most days of June, arguably the hottest month in the calendar year.   

The Met department has persisted with the heat wave warning over Tiruvallur, Vellore, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy and Pondicherry. The public are advised not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said the southwest monsoon was likely to advance into dry regions of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “Once the dry belts of Rayalaseema get rains, the intensity of dry winds will come down. We may also experience some sporadic rainfall in coming days,” he said. Between June 1 and 18, Chennai should have received 36.7 mm of rainfall, but received a paltry 0.3 mm of rainfall.

PWD told to furnish details on maintenance of  water bodies

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State Public Works Department to furnish details about the number of reservoirs in the State, the steps taken for de-silting them and other water-bodies, amount sanctioned, stage of the works and such other related information, to the court. The bench gave the direction when a PIL petition from Vaniyambadi Iyarkai Matrum Neervala Pathukappu Sangam, came up on Tuesday. The PIL prayed for a direction to the authorities to ensure that there are no encroachments whatsoever, in the feeding/supply channel from Palar river to Udayendram lake and that the boundaries of the said channel are maintained as per the original revenue records.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Heatwave summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp