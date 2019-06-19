Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Is Nalini willing to argue case via videoconferencing?’

As per the orders of the court last week, the APP filed an affidavit raising certain apprehensions with regard to her physical production in the court.  

Nalini Sriharan file photo.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Additional Public Prosecutor to find out whether Nalini Sriharan, one of the accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case serving a life sentence at the special prison for women in Vellore, will argue her case through video conferencing.

“We are not going into the merit and demerits of the affidavit filed,” the bench said. “Therefore, we direct the authorities concerned to ascertain whether she (Nalini) is willing to put forth her case through the video conference system. Thereafter, the question of permitting her physical appearance before this court would be taken up for consideration,” the judges said and posted the matter for further hearing on June 25.

