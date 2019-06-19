‘Is Nalini willing to argue case via videoconferencing?’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Additional Public Prosecutor to find out whether Nalini Sriharan, one of the accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case serving a life sentence at the special prison for women in Vellore, will argue her case through video conferencing.

A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar gave the direction when the petition from Nalini to permit her to argue her case in person before the court came up on Tuesday. As per the orders of the court last week, the APP filed an affidavit raising certain apprehensions with regard to her physical production in the court.

“We are not going into the merit and demerits of the affidavit filed,” the bench said. “Therefore, we direct the authorities concerned to ascertain whether she (Nalini) is willing to put forth her case through the video conference system. Thereafter, the question of permitting her physical appearance before this court would be taken up for consideration,” the judges said and posted the matter for further hearing on June 25.