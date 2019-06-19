Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayakumar flays Stalin

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday charged that DMK chief MK Stalin was unleashing a malicious propaganda against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his visit to Delhi.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday charged that DMK chief MK Stalin was unleashing malicious propaganda against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his visit to Delhi. Countering Stalin’s statement that the chief minister had ignored the interests of Tamil Nadu during his visit to Delhi, the fisheries minister said Palaniswami had indeed made full use of his visit by meeting PM Modi and four key union ministers and submitted detailed memoranda on the key demands of the State.

