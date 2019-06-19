Home States Tamil Nadu

Plaque carrying Hindi citation fails man of letters

Translator demands inscription in Tamil;Akademi tells him to request same in writing

Published: 19th June 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Hindi inscriptions on the Sahitya Akademi award | Express

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: S Mohammed Yoosuf, better known as Kulachal Yoosuf, in every sense of the expression, is a man of letters. It was his service to literature that fetched him the 2018 Sahitya Akademi Prize for translating G R Indugopan’s Malayalam novel into Tamil as Thirudan Maniyan Pillai.

However, this time around, letters are failing him as the inscription on the award is in Hindi, a language he neither favours nor is familiar with. This is the reason for him urging the Akademi to inscribe on the citation the reasons his work was chosen for the honour in Tamil.

The 60-year-old received the award on June 14 last in Tripura. On Tuesday, he took to social media to urge the Akademi to consider his request for a Tamil inscription as he was unable to understand the citation. Responding to his request, the Akademi asked him to send a mail requesting the change.

Speaking to Express, Yoosuf said, “When I received the award, I was not even able to place where my name was inscribed. Neither I nor my close friends or relatives read Hindi. When I posted the photo of my award on social media, many wanted to know where my name was,” he said.

Yoosuf said all languages need recognition, but for an author from Tamil Nadu a citation in Tamil or English would be welcome. “My request does not have any political undertones, but only a wish that my friends and family get to read my name on the award.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kulachal Yoosuf Sahitya Akademi Prize Hindi language

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp