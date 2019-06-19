Plea wants TV channel restrained from telecasting Bigg Boss-III

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain Star Vijay TV from telecasting the third part of the reality show Bigg Boss-III, hosted by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, from June 23.

The main prayer of petitioner K Suthan of Saidapet, also an advocate, is for a direction to the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) in New Delhi, to take action against Star Vijay TV in Chennai and Endemole India Private Limited in Mumbai, for conducting programmes allegedly in derogation with its Content Code and Certification Rules, 2011 and consequently to form a panel to censor the programmes before broadcasting.

According to the petitioner, of late, many TV channels have started telecasting abusive programmes with a view to increasing the TV rating point (TRP) and to get monetary benefits without any social responsibility. One such example is ‘Bigg Boss’ I and II. Even though Kamal had hosted the episodes of the reality show with some good ideas, the TV channel which telecast the programme, flouted the rules of the IFB. The participants in the shows, who used to wear obscene dress, had indulged in such a way to gain popularity and switch over to the cinema industry. The terms -- ‘Maruthuva Mutham’ and ‘Kattipudi Vaidhyam’ -- became familiar among youngsters and caused much embarrassment to the parents. Besides, they had used filthy language and words with double meanings. Hence, it is necessary to censor the programme prior to its broadcast, the petitioner said.