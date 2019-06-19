Home States Tamil Nadu

TN ranked 3rd in country for going green

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has a lot of projects in the pipeline, following the recently concluded second edition of Global Investors Meet.

Published: 19th June 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buildings in Tamil Nadu are slowly going green and this has earned the State third rank for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by US Green Building Council (USGBC), the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Middle East, USGBC and Green Business Certification (GBCI), told Express that the State is ranked third among the top 10 Indian states as most of the commercial buildings in Tamil Nadu are going green. LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence that signifies a building is lowering carbon emissions, conserving resources and cutting costs, while prioritizing sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment.

As per the figure released by USGBC, Tamil Nadu has 157 LEED certified projects with Certified Gross Square Footage (GSF) in millions, which is 58,809,553. It ranks behind Maharashtra which has 334 LEED certified projects followed by Karnataka (232 projects).

All the three states were on par earlier but now Maharashtra and Karnataka have edged Tamil Nadu and this is attributed to the lack of vibrancy in commercial space. “Maharashtra is more vibrant in commercial space as lot of investment is coming in,” says Padmanabhan.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has a lot of projects in the pipeline, following the recently concluded second edition of Global Investors Meet. But Padmanabhan says that LEED certification is given only once the projects are completed. He said that green buildings in Tamil Nadu are still at the nascent stage and stressed the need for a green building policy for the State. Padmanabhan, who is helping many states come out with a Green building policy, says that once a policy is in place, developers could be incentivised to go green.”

The policy could ensure responsible development wherein the structures will use less energy and water, reduce air pollution, provide cleaner air indoors and save money for businesses and families. “They will also generate fewer emissions — not only during the construction stage but also after they are occupied and throughout the entire life cycle of a building,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LEED Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp