Home States Tamil Nadu

Wife of 40-year-old who died in alleged police attack attempts suicide

Vivekananthakumar’s brother Sabari told Express that the entire family had been plagued by misfortune for the past two years.

Published: 19th June 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Widow of the 40-year-old man, who died after falling off a bike when policemen allegedly attacked him for not stopping for document verification, attempted suicide at her house on Tuesday. She was rescued by her family and admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here.

Gajalakshmi (25), widow of T Vivekananthakumar (40) from S Alangulam here, tried to hang herself to death in the toilet of her house. On Saturday night, Vivekananthakumar was riding a bike with A Saravanakumar (28), a resident of Suduthani Kalvi Road, as pillion when policemen attacked them with a lathi to stop their vehicle. Vivekananthakumar reportedly lost control over the bike, fell down and sustained grievous injuries. He was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital, where he died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Gajalakshmi gave her only son Sai Sri to a relative and went to the toilet. When there was a delay in her return, the anxious family members knocked on the door, but got no response. Sensing something amiss, they broke open the door, only to find Gajalakshmi hanging from the ceiling. She was immediately brought down and taken to the GRH.

Vivekananthakumar’s brother Sabari told Express that the entire family had been plagued by misfortune for the past two years. “My mother died a few days after my brother’s marriage in 2017. My father died a month ago; then my brother meets with a fatal accident and now my sister-in-law attempts suicide. Gajalakshmi is a bold woman. She braved hard formative years to come up in life,” he said. Vivekananthakumar’s family has been protesting for Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job for Gajalakshmi at the collectorate. They also wanted delta team personnel — SSI Rathinavel, HC Krishnamoorthy, HC Ramesh Prabu, HC Kanthaswamy, HC Prabu Sivan and PC Manikandan — to be brought to book.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp