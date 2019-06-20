Anna University procures equipment to grow crystals for space, defence purposes

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University Crystal Growth department has procured state-of-the-art equipment to grow special crystals that will be used for space and defence related applications, said an official of the university.

The equipment is named Four Mirror Optical Floating Zone Crystal Growth System and has been procured at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) have provided the funds for the equipment.

“The equipment will give a major boost to the research activities in the department. It can be used to grow crystals of any characteristics like oxide and fluoride which have a high melting point and require any environment, like, without oxygen,” said registrar of the university, J Kumar.

According to the officials, Anna University is the only higher education institute in the country to own such equipment and this facility is available only in four defence laboratories in the country. One among the laboratories where the facility is available in the state, is Indira Gandhi Centre For Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam.

A faculty of the department said Gallium Oxide and other materials which have a high melting point and need a special atmosphere to grow, can be grown through this equipment. The system was procured a few months ago and authorities have already started growing crystals in it.

“Presently, we are growing Gallium Oxide in the equipment. So far, we have grown three crystals and working on the optimization of the growth. One of the crystals has been sent to the defence lab for cutting purpose and after their feedback, we will work on it further,” said a senior faculty member of the department.

According to the faculty member, power electronic systems that operate at high power and frequencies, are projected to use specific transistors. Currently, Silica is used for these transistors. But transistors made with Gallium Oxide can operate at very high voltages and can be used in switching devices.

“Equipment designed for defence applications, require very high voltage switching devices. The Gallium Oxide can be very beneficial for such activities,” said the faculty member.