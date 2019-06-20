Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University procures equipment to grow crystals for space, defence purposes

Anna University is the only higher education institute in the country to own equipment to grow special crystals and this facility is available only in four defence laboratories in the country.

Published: 20th June 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University Crystal Growth department has procured state-of-the-art equipment to grow special crystals that will be used for space and defence related applications, said an official of the university.

The equipment is named Four Mirror Optical Floating Zone Crystal Growth System and has been procured at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) have provided the funds for the equipment.

“The equipment will give a major boost to the research activities in the department. It can be used to grow crystals of any characteristics like oxide and fluoride which have a high melting point and require any environment, like, without oxygen,” said registrar of the university, J Kumar.   

According to the officials, Anna University is the only higher education institute in the country to own such equipment and this facility is available only in four defence laboratories in the country. One among the laboratories where the facility is available in the state, is Indira Gandhi Centre For Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam.

A faculty of the department said Gallium Oxide and other materials which have a high melting point and need a special atmosphere to grow, can be grown through this equipment. The system was procured a few months ago and authorities have already started growing crystals in it.

“Presently, we are growing Gallium Oxide in the equipment. So far, we have grown three crystals and working on the optimization of the growth. One of the crystals has been sent to the defence lab for cutting purpose and after their feedback, we will work on it further,” said a senior faculty member of the department.

According to the faculty member, power electronic systems that operate at high power and frequencies, are projected to use specific transistors. Currently, Silica is used for these transistors. But transistors made with Gallium Oxide can operate at very high voltages and can be used in switching devices.

“Equipment designed for defence applications, require very high voltage switching devices. The  Gallium Oxide can be very beneficial for such activities,” said the faculty member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University Crystal Growth DRDO defence research
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp