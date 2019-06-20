CII seeks exclusive policy for MSMEs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been urged by the Confederation of Indian Industry to speed up development of the new Greenfield airport and come out with an exclusive policy for Micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This comes after a CII team led by S Chandramohan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, met with the Chief Minister. The team also thanked the State for bringing out an exclusive Policy for Defence and Aerospace industry and said this step would benefit the MSMEs in the State.

The delegation also urged the Chief Minister to improve international air connectivity in tier II cities besides speedy implementation of major road projects and corridor development in the State.Hari K Thiagarajan, Vice Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Sathish Raman, Regional Director, CII Southern Region, were also present at the meeting.