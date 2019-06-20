Home States Tamil Nadu

Confusion written over train name boards

Multiple destinations on trains sharing rakes confuse commuters; railways is yet to come up with a solution

Published: 20th June 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kanniyakumari Express stationed at Egmore with destination boards for both Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi | Ashwin Prasath

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of Indian Railways to increase rake sharing arrangements – using same rakes to operate more trains –and the inability to provide unambiguous name boards are putting passengers at discomfort. A case in point, Chennai division RPF has penalised 21 passengers between January 2018 and May 2019 for pulling the emergency alarm chain after boarding the wrong train, mostly at the Egmore station, says data.

The boards displaying multiple destinations – put up on trains which have rake links with other trains – are causing confusion among passengers. At times, passengers boarding wrong trains try to jump off, risking their lives, fearing consequences of travelling without a ticket. If you have no idea how complicated these name boards can get, consider this example.

“The Chendur Express between Egmore and Tiruchendur has a rake sharing agreement with Mannai Express between Chennai and Mannargudi. These two rakes are used for operating Mannargudi - Mayiladuthurai - Mannargudi and Tiruchendur - Tirunelveli -Tiruchendur passenger trains. Though the train was not going to Mannargudi, my family members who wanted to go there, boarded the Chendur Express on two separate occasions by mistake at Villupuram,” says rail enthusiast S Krishnan.         
Similarly, the Chengalpattu - Kacheguda Express and Chengalpattu - Kakinada Port Circar Express, which have rake link with each other, have earned the dubious distinction of misleading a large number of passengers.

While the Kachegudu train, which departs at 4.45 pm from Egmore regularly, is received at platform 8, the Kakinada-bound Circar express handled at platform 7 reaches the station at 5.05 pm. The latter’s departure time is 5.20 pm.

“Both trains stop at adjacent platforms in Egmore bearing the same boards. Both trains display the name boards - Kakinada Port - Chengalpattu - Kachegudu express. Two weeks ago I boarded the Kachegudu express mistakenly for going to Nayudupetta and later jumped from the train,” explained another passenger S Kishore, who lodged a complaint to railways grievances cell.

A senior RPF official of Chennai division said: “Safety concerns over the confused name boards have been escalated to top railway officials. We have deployed additional force for a few trains on which complaints were received over name boards.”

The railway officials however washed their hands blaming it on the technological constraints.
“The issue being looked into by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO),” said a senior railway official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways trains
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp