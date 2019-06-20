Congress cadre told to take to the streets to fight water crisis

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/CHENNAI: Condemning the state government’s inefficiency in solving the water crisis, national secretary of Congress Sanjay Dutt urged his party functionaries to take to the streets to fight for people’s rights. Celebrating Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Sanjay Dutt cut a large birthday cake.

Meanwhile, even though Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister S P Velumani denied that the State was facing water scarcity, the TMC, an AIADMK alliance partner, has urged the state government to take decisive steps to address the problem. GK Vasan, TMC president, stated in a release,

“Due to the failure of monsoon and prevailing drought, the people of the state are struggling to get drinking water. The state should take steps to find out a permanent solution to address the same.”