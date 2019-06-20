Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress cadre told to take to the streets to fight water crisis

Condemning the state government’s inefficiency in solving the water crisis, national secretary of Congress Sanjay Dutt urged his party functionaries to take to the streets to fight for people’s rights

Published: 20th June 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/CHENNAI: Condemning the state government’s inefficiency in solving the water crisis, national secretary of Congress Sanjay Dutt urged his party functionaries to take to the streets to fight for people’s rights.  Celebrating Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Sanjay Dutt cut a large birthday cake.

Meanwhile, even though Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister S P Velumani denied that the State was facing water scarcity, the TMC, an AIADMK alliance partner, has urged the state government to take decisive steps to address the problem. GK Vasan, TMC president, stated in a release,

“Due to the failure of monsoon and prevailing drought, the people of the state are struggling to get drinking water. The state should take steps to find out a  permanent solution to address the same.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress water crisis Tamil Nadu
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp