Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The acute water shortage and scorching heat are putting city children at the risk of several health and hygiene issues. With many private schools in Chennai grappling without water, students are being forced to use dirty toilets and carry extra water bottles for washing.

“Many schools have granted holidays for primary classes, some asking students to leave midday,” says KR Nandakumar, president of private schools association.

“Several schools are asking students to carry extra water bottles for toilet use,” says Nandakumar. “We tried requesting the government to help, but there is very little they can do as well.”

“The toilets are always dirty and buckets empty,” says a Class-V girl studying in a CBSE school in Chromepet. “We have no choice... Some days, I wait all day and use the toilet only after getting home.” Not just water, the searing heat has been impacting academics in several other ways.

Many schools are avoiding sending students to the ground for PT classes. Some schools have even started holding the morning Assembly indoors.

“Many students started fainting during warmup sessions. So we had to cancel outdoor PT classes,” says S Suneera, principal of a private school in T Nagar. On Wednesday, Crescent Matriculation school in Nungambakkam worked only half day.