In a first, eight transgenders appointed security guards in Tamil Nadu hospital

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind initiative, the State Health department has appointed eight transgenders as security guards in the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care unit at Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital in Thanjavur, on Wednesday. The transgenders received appointment orders from Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar at the Secretariat and will join duty from Thursday.

Speaking to Express, Dr Kumudha Lingaraj, Dean, Thanjavur Medical College, said, “The transgenders were appointed on contract basis with a monthly salary of Rs 6,500. There were eight security guard posts vacant at the CEmONC unit of Raja Mirasdar Hospital. So, these people were hired for those posts.”

According to the transgenders, they did not even bother about the money offered as salary - but only the dignity that the employment offers. For 27-year-old S Sathya, it was the happiest moment in her life. “I am happy that I have been posted as a security guard in the CEmONC unit. My job is to prevent baby theft in the hospital. Many patients and attenders come to the hospital and get confused as to which building to go to, for their treatment or consultation. My job is to guide such patients. My family will be happy,” said Sathya, who has studied till class X.

“I was working at Thanjavur temple with Rotary Club for a monthly salary of Rs 5,000. My job was to prevent devotees coming to the temple, from carrying plastic bags. But after the plastic ban, I lost my job, and that’s when this offer came.”

M Ragini (40), founder of Anbu Karangal, an NGO that works for the welfare of transgenders, said, “I used to drive an autorickshaw, but people hardly preferred me. I didn’t earn much. Here, I have to take care of patients, provide them with water, console wailing attenders. I hope this will change the way how this society looks at us and treats us.”

B Dharshini (26), another beneficiary, hopes this will end social discrimination towards the community. “Hope this will mark a new beginning for the transgender community. Now, they have to resort to begging and money collection from people just because nobody comes forward to provide them jobs. We take up this job as a challenge and will prove that we can do it by doing a good job.”