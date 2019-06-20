Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the State reels under severe water crisis, water management strategies followed over the last 15 years have left sufficient groundwater in several railway properties in Tiruchy. Tiruchy railway division, which established huge groundwater recharging facilities about 15 years ago, is reaping benefits now.

Currently, groundwater is available at most places in the city only at 300 feet. In several other places, the water has receded to over 500 feet. But the establishment of huge groundwater recharging wells on railway premises in Tiruchy railway junction, Kajahmalai, Kallukuzhi and Ponmalai has left the transporter with water to spare.

“The groundwater-recharging mega wells established on railway properties have a width of 5.6 metres and a depth of 200 feet. Tiruchy railway junction alone has three such recharging wells. Rainwater falling on the railway station roofs, Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Railway Marriage Hall and Railway Museum will go into these three wells which have filter layers. This has improved the groundwater level on these properties,” said an official.

On average, Tiruchy railway junction requires 36 lakh litres of water daily. The presence of many recharging wells on railway premises at various places in the city has ensured it never falls short. “We have three recharging wells at the junction and seven in Kallukuzhi. The establishment of these wells has ensured sufficient water for the railway station and its offices in Tiruchy railway junction,” an official said.