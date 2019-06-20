Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras Univ to provide degree conversion option to distance edu students

Students, who enrolled with the Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of the University of Madras and cannot complete the full course, have something to cheer about.

Published: 20th June 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students, who enrolled with the Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of the University of Madras and cannot complete the full course, have something to cheer about. If they had enrolled in any postgraduate, undergraduate and certificate courses and could manage to complete only half of the course, then the students are now eligible to get certificates depending on the amount of portion covered by them.

For benefit of students, the University of Madras has introduced a new system, conversion of degree programmes into diploma. The students, who managed to finish only one year of the degree course, will be awarded a diploma. However, the candidates will have to pay requisite fees for it and have to complete specific credits as well.

The university syndicate gave the approval for implementation of the new norm on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor of the University, P Duraisamy said if a student, who enrolled for a professional degree like MBA, MCA, M.SC(IT) in the IDE course, has earned 40 credits or passed 10 courses in semester pattern or 5 annual courses in non semester pattern, is eligible to get a Post Graduate Diploma in these courses. The candidate will have to pay Rs 10,000 fees for it. Similarly, in undergraduate degree courses, if the candidate has completed 36 credits or 9 courses in semester pattern or 5 courses in non-semester pattern, he or she will be eligible to get undergraduate diploma certificate on payment of Rs 5000.

“We need to collect the fees because we will have to invest a lot of time and resources in verifying the claims of the candidate,” said Duraisamy.   

On average, around 30,000 students annually enroll for the 97 different distance education courses offered by Madras University. Of which, at least 25-30 per cent students are unable to complete their course for a variety of reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras University Distance Education
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp