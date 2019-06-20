Home States Tamil Nadu

Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai

Fayaz Ali, a committee member of a mosque in Choolaimedu, had never thought he would ask people to wash their hands and legs at home before coming to the mosque to offer their prayers.

Pots and buckets in wait of water

Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

Toilets at the mosque, which were previously open to all throughout the day, are now kept open only during the time of prayer for limited persons. As the borewells have long run dry, the management is forced to buy water at exorbitant rates from private tankers. And one load of water lasts only for two days.
This is the current scenario that a majority of mosques in the city are facing due to the acute water shortage. In Islam, people are mandated to cleanse themselves with clean water before offering prayers. Hence, making water available in mosques is crucial.

Small and medium mosques are the worst hit as they don’t have sufficient funds to buy water from private tankers. As a result, they are asking regulars at the mosque for donations, especially to meet monthly water expenses. Fayaz says never before they faced such a severe crisis.

"We have instructed children not to run around the campus till weather improves," says the PT teacher of a girls' school in Nungambakkam. "As the PT period is mostly scheduled at the end of the day, and the heat is the worst afternoon, students run the risk of getting dehydrated. So we are trying to engage them with indoor activities."  

Struggling to cope with heat and water crisis, Crescent Matriculation School in Nungambakkam worked for just four hours on Wednesday. All classes post noon were cancelled. "Classrooms get very hot and there isn't enough water in toilets, so we asked parents to pick up their wards by noon," says a teacher working in the school.

Not just Crescent, many schools in Chennai and Kancheepuram have decided to work only half day till the situation improves. Kathri Matriculation School in Kancheepuram announced it would work only half day on Wednesday due to water shortage. However, they later decided to function full day as water was made available.   

Anusha Lakshmi, Principal of Chettinad Vidyashram, told Express that their management had also advised students against loitering unnecessarily on campus. "We have cancelled all sports and outdoor activities including assembly programmes. We have closed the swimming pool as it is outdoor as well," she said. A School Education Department official said schools can decide on cancelling outdoor activities.

Spend extra on petrol to secure water now...
As the sun rises in Manapparai, youths take out their parents’ two-wheelers and whiz past their homes. They are not out joyriding but carrying empty vessels to fetch water to meet their daily needs. The 7-km long ride every day has been part of their daily routine for the past one month. People are spending hundreds of rupees on petrol to travel the 7-km distance to fetch water. The entire area relies on the Cauvery Drinking Water Scheme to meet their needs. Of late, supply under the scheme has been erratic due to pumping issues

Nearly 30 trains get water only at Tiruchy
Tiruchy; Around 20-30 trains originating from Chennai stations have been halting a few minutes more at the Tiruchy junction to fill water, as the capital city is on the throes of severe water crisis. Thanks to prudent water management followed for over 15 years, Tiruchy railway division has sufficient groundwater and has come to the rescue of passengers. On average, Tiruchy railway junction requires 36 lakh litres of water daily. To clean one coach, approximately 500 litres of water is required at the station facilities.

For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
