Pain and Palliative care unit opens at Royapettah govt hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar inaugurated the Pain and Palliative Care unit at Government Royapettah Hospital on Wednesday.

According to a release, the unit was set up at a cost of `15 lakh on the first floor of the medical block. Pain and Palliative Care units will be opened at 17 more government medical college hospitals in the State. Cancer patients, and people affected with paralysis, heart problems, and also chronic lung diseases, will be benefited by the facility.

“The centre will provide four types of pain relief — mild, moderate, severe and unbearable. The facility with 15 beds will also provide training for volunteers in palliative care,” a senior doctor said.

Health secretary Beela Rajesh, Director of Medical Education Dr A Edwin Joe and Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, were also present during the inaugural function.