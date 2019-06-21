Home States Tamil Nadu

6 trans women kidnapped twice by same gang

The victims claimed they were kidnapped by the same gang that held them as bonded labourers and forced them into sex work and begging on streets.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid high drama, six trans women, who managed to escape from the clutches of a prostitution racket, were kidnapped again by the same gang from an NGO in Kancheepuram where they had sought refuge. Though they were rescued by the police on Thursday, activists have claimed that no action was taken the first time when the crime was reported.

Police say around 25 members of the gang, comprising college students and trans people, arrived in four cars at the home managed by the NGO at around 9.30 pm Wednesday. “They barged into the house carrying machetes and iron rods and damaged cameras which had recorded their entry,” said an officer.

They kidnapped the six trans women and fled from the spot. While travelling towards Kundrathur, one of the victims managed to escape. Based on complaints filed by the NGO workers and person who escaped, the rest of the group was rescued on Thursday.

The victims claimed they were kidnapped by the same gang that held them as bonded labourers and forced them into sex work and begging on streets. The alleged kingpin of the gang Mahalakshmi, also a trans woman, has been detained for inquiry.

Six trans women, hailing from different parts of the State, were being held as bonded labourers by 32-year-old Mahalakshmi, also a trans woman. "She had around 30 trans persons under her control, and was forcing them to beg on streets and into sex work," said one of the six victims who have been rescued.

"We have been in Mahalakshmi's clutches for the last one year. We first got to know about her through our circles. We were told she takes good care of others and helped them earn as per their wish. But when we came here, about 30 of us were made to stay in a small house and pay `500 towards food expenses," says Priya (name changed).

"When we asked why we had to pay her money, she said we were her property." The victims said they were all kept in a house in Kundrathur. On June 2, 23-year-old Kumari (name changed) drowned when she had gone along with the rescued victims to bathe in a pond inside a quarry in Kancheepuram.

"Mahalakshmi threatened to implicate us in the case. She harassed us to give her `5 lakh for the income lost by the death of Kumari. The next two days were torture. She sent more clients for sex work and let us starve," said Priya. "Unable to take the torture, 24-year-old Sivananya ended her life by hanging."

After the incident, on June 14, all six of them escaped to the NGO called Makkal Mandram at Kuruvi Malai. On Thursday evening, Mahalakshmi was nabbed and detained for enquiry. The Siva Kanchi police registered a case and further investigations are on. The rescued trans persons were sent back to the NGO home in Kancheepuram.

TAGS
Trangenders kidnap crime Kancheepuram
