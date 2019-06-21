Bank to auction Vijayakanth's properties worth Rs 100 crore to recover loan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three prime properties worth around Rs 100 crore owned by actor-politician Vijayakanth including his residence will go under the hammer for failing to pay Rs 5.5 crore loan availed from Indian Overseas Bank.

The actor, whose party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) is part of AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu, had availed the loan after he and his wife gave a surety by pledging their properties and availing the loan for Andal Azhagar Educational Trust. The auction of the property, which is worth Rs 100 crore, will take place in Chennai on July 26.

The properties which would go under the hammer include actors’ residence at posh Saligramam, where he is currently staying along with his wife and two sons. Others include residential property in the same locality and the college on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli National Highway.