Coimbatore students held for bid to burn copy of draft education policy

About 200 activists of wing raised slogans against the new educational policy and against the Central and Tamil Nadu governments, police said.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Members of the DMK's students wing and those belonging to the Revolutionary Students Youth Front staged a demonstration here Friday against the draft educational policy proposed by the Centre.

Later talking to mediapersons, the wing organiser Manojkumar said NEET has taken a toll on a few lives in the state and in view of this, the Centre should immediate exempt it from the test.

A total of 17 students of Revolutionary Students Youth Front was arrested when they tried to burn the copy of the education policy proposed by the Centre.

The students raised slogans against the policy that was released by the HRD ministry for suggestions from State governments.

The students attempted to burn the copy.

However, police immediately overpowered and prevented them from burning.

