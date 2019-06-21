‘Combat modern health challenges with yoga’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the eve of International Yoga Day, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre organized an hour-long ‘Yoga Confluence’ to celebrate the ancient practice, by joining hands with city residents.

The programme was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture and Archaeology, K Pandiarajan, early on Thursday morning at the Corporation grounds in Gopalapuram.

“Inspired from ancient science, yoga is the need of the hour for millions of people who are combating various health challenges owing to the modern lifestyle, eating habits and inadequate physical activities,” the Minister said. “Yoga is a holistic philosophy which helps in proper mind and body coordination which in turn, enhances the quality of life for those who practise it regularly. Chennai is known as the healthcare capital of the country owing to speciality hospitals like Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.”

Chairman of the Centre, Dr V Mohan also delivered a special address as part of the confluence, highlighting the importance of yoga in fighting diabetes.

“Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre has always been at the forefront of spreading awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle in order to combat diabetes,” he said. “On the occasion of International Yoga Day, we take a further step towards further spreading the awareness about bringing yoga practices into our everyday life to control diabetes effectively. Yoga is an ancient practice that helps one master physical, mental and spiritual well being, which is a holistic practice that we urge our patients to adopt. Yoga is the best lifestyle strategy which facilitates in reducing physical inactivity, impaired sleep, depression, stress, dysfunctional habits, which are commonly seen in type 2 diabetes and thereby helps in better management of diabetes.”

The confluence brought highly qualified practitioners to spread awareness about yoga as a means to combat diabetes.

The confluence also reiterated the key messages of the ‘Let’s Defeat Diabetes’ campaign with an emphasis on prevention of diabetes for non-diabetics and control of diabetes for diabetics. The event showcased various flexible asanas, meditation, breathing exercises and other postures proven to help combat diabetes as well as other lifestyle related complications.