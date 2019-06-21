Defamation cases: Partial relief for Vaiko

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld defamation proceedings initiated by the then DMK government against MDMK leader Vaiko for remarks against late DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Justice P N Prakash, however, quashed the proceedings in respect of another case.

The first case relates to the alleged statement by Vaiko, as carried by Express in its issue dated December 25, 2006, that Vaiko had said CM Karunanidhi had hatched a plan to let loose hooliganism, in connivance with police, to disrupt and prevent cadre from coming to party headquarters.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Prakash noted that from evidence of five witnesses who have deposed before the trial court, he cannot conclude that no case against the accused has been made out, which, if unrebutted, would not end in his conviction.

The second one relates to the alleged attack on Bharathiraja’s office, as published by a Tamil daily on May 31, 2009. The judge said albeit the insinuations prima facie appear to be defamatory, yet, they may not fall within the scope and ambit of Section 199(2) CrPC. For attracting this provision, the defamatory words should be in respect of the conduct of the public servant in discharge of his public functions.