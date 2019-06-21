Home States Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Madras High Court...

The Madurai Bench directed the State to take a policy decision to grant compensation to victims of Cyclone Gaja who lost tiled or pakka house.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HC orders top cop to take action against personnel found collecting mamool
Madurai: The Madurai Bench has directed the Home Secretary and Director General of Police to issue instructions to competent authorities within four weeks to register criminal cases against police personnel involving in ‘mamool’ collections. Passing the order, Justice SM Subramaniam directed the department to take action under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 as well as the IPC. He also directed to take disciplinary action against authorities who fail to register case and posted the matter to July 24 for filing of compliance report. The Judge also condemned higher officials who fail to take severe action in case of corruption charges against personnel. “If higher police officials are insensitive towards demand and acceptance of bribe by way of ‘mamool’ collection, the confidence of public on the police department will be shaken. It will also lead to other complications,” he observed.

‘Take policy decision to compensate Gaja victims who lost tiled houses’
Madurai: The Madurai Bench directed the State to take a policy decision to grant compensation to victims of Cyclone Gaja who lost tiled or pakka house. Justice R Suresh Kumar, who passed the order, directed the Department of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management to also issue a Government Order (G.O.) to that effect which, he said, must specify a compensation amount adequate enough for the victims to restructure or reconstruct their houses. The directions should be complied within a month, he added. The judge further instructed the District Collectors concerned to provide an interim relief to the victims to help them make a dwelling for the time being and adjourned the case to July 23 for the government to report its compliance of the directions. Justice Suresh Kumar passed the verdict on a petition filed by one Muruganandam of Thanjavur, whose tiled house was fully damaged. 

