Isha to give yoga training for armed forces personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, will join officers and their families of the Indian Armed Forces, at the Floating Dock of the Indian Navy in Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, on the fifth International Yoga Day, on Friday. Commander-in-Chief, Andaman & Nicobar Command, Vice Admiral Bimal Verma will join Sadhguru on the Floating Dock. Yoga sessions have been planned on Friday, for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard personnel and their families. Isha Hatha Yoga teachers, trained by Sadhguru, will conduct the yoga sessions for the troops at Minnie Bay, Haddo and Birchgunj in Port Blair at the Floating Dock. At least 1000 personnel and families will take part in the event. They will learn Isha Upa-yoga.