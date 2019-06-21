LPG lorry owners threaten indefinite strike next week

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association’s (SRBLPGTOA) announcement to go on an indefinite strike against three oil companies for not providing them job orders for the past nine months, was opposed by most of its members during a general body meeting here on Thursday.

A few days back, over 100 tanker lorry owners staged a two-hour long protest at SRBLPGTOA office seeking job orders. In the meeting, association president M Ponnambalam announced that the date of the strike would be announced within a week. Around 500 members participated. They shouted slogans and registered their opposition. They, instead, sought the association to clear all the problems before going for a strike. Responding to it, Ponnambalam said that he was not responsible as he was not voted by the people.

The Namakkal-based SRBLPGTOA comprise of LPG transporters from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry and represents owners of around 7,500 bullet tankers. These tankers transport LPG from the refineries of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to bottling plants. Of 7,500 bullet tankers, a total of 2,000 vehicles have been operating in another region, while the remaining is functioning in the Southern Region based at Namakkal.

Tank lorry owners alleged that the privilege of minorities was misused by the association. Lorry owner Mahesh said, “A total of 22.5 per cent quota is allotted to SC and ST. But, most of the members, belonging to other communities misuse it. Though the eligible invested for the tankers, the number was registered on another persons’ name. Though the association slapped a fine of `15 lakh for a fake document lorry, a few months back, it is yet to collect the amount.”