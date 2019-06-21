Home States Tamil Nadu

NET candidate from Kovai allotted exam centre in Srinagar

Published: 21st June 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a shocking turn of events, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) has changed the examination centre of a candidate from one in the city to another at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

NET aspirant C Jayaprakash from Coimbatore had applied for the NET in Tamil subject. He first received a admit card, which asked him to write the test at Ranganathan Engineering College in Coimbatore on June 25.

However, on Thursday he received an SMS notifying him about change in the examination venue. When he checked the NTA website, he found out that he had been allotted an examination centre at Srinagar. He had been asked to write the NET at Nirman Complex Barzulla in Srinagar.

The exam centre is changed at the last minute. How can I reach the centre in such a short span of time, Jayaprakash asked. “While applying for the NET, I mentioned four districts in Tamil Nadu — Coimbatore, Chennai, Tiruchy and Madurai — as my preferred choice of examination centre. However, the NTA, which initially allotted a centre in Coimbatore, has now allotted me a centre in Jammu and Kashmir. This came as a rude shock to me,” he added.

Jayaprakash after completing MPhil had worked as an assistant professor in a private college. However, he resigned the post recently to pursue PhD at Alagappa University.

