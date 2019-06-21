Orders reserved on plea against TNPSC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A single judge of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a petition seeking to quash the final key answers published by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in its website on March 4 and the list of provisionally selected candidates for the main written examination for appointment in Group-I services for 2016-19 published on April 3 this year.

Justice V Parthiban heard arguments by counsel for petitioner S Vignesh of West Mambalam and of TNPSC counsel. Petitioner who wrote the preliminary exam, but was not selected for the next exam, alleged utter confusion in the questions. His interim plea was to stay the April 3 publication and permit him to write the main exam.

TNPSC in a report submitted it had constituted an expert panel and resolved the issue in question. Petitioner and other affected candidates were given additional marks, it added and sought to dismiss the petition.