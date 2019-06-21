Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry power tussle: SC extends restrain order on Narayanasamy government till July 10

A vacation bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said the court will conduct further hearing on July 10.

Published: 21st June 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a breather to Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, the Supreme Court on Friday extended till July 10 its earlier order restraining the Union Territory's government from implementing any cabinet decisions having financial implications. The June 4 order of the apex court was due to expire on Friday.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said that the issue required to be heard at length and therefore it wa listing the plea before a regular bench.

During the hearing, the Puducherry government through its counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the bench that it had taken three cabinet decisions, which included distribution of free rice to all ration card holders, renaming a department and auctioning of a ‘sick’ factory. The government emphasised that since free distribution of rice was an old scheme and had been running for the past ten years, it should be allowed to continue.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Bedi, said the scheme could not be allowed as it would be a modification of the earlier order. He argued that the decision had a huge financial implication as earlier, free rice was distributed to only BPL (below poverty line) card holders but now the government wants to give free rice to all ration card holders. The SC directive came on a plea filed by Bedi challenging a Madras High Court order of April 30.

Tussle for power

Amid ongoing tussle for power between L-G Kiran Bedi and CM V Narayansamy, the apex court had on June 4 directed the Puducherry government not to implement any decision, having financial implications, that may be taken at the Cabinet meeting of in the June 7.

Supreme Court Puducherry
