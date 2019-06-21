Home States Tamil Nadu

Showers arrive after long gap, light spells likely for 2 more days

In the bulletin, the department said conditions are more favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the next 72 hours.

Published: 21st June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, Chennai rain

Chennai has finally seen rain after more than 200 dry days. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly five months, most parts of city’s outskirts witnessed some rainfall on Thursday bringing relief from the scorching heat. The temperature dropped 10 degrees post 3 pm. Meanwhile, Nungambakkam weather station did not record any rain. S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said “For the next two days the city will get light to moderate rain in brief spells. It will be scattered rainfall.”

To a query, he said the last active rainfall spell was in January. “Usually, we get some rain in March and April, but this year we did not.”He said the change in weather condition was due to advancement of Southwest monsoon.

“The enhanced monsoon wind coupled with a low-pressure area that formed over northeast Bay of Bengal are pushing clouds into South Peninsular. Also, there is a wind sheer (wind velocity variation) over Madras latitude. All these combined may bring some rain to Chennai and neighbouring districts.”

In the bulletin, the department said conditions are more favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the next 72 hours.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said Chennai can very well say goodbye to heat wave conditions. The city may expect 2-3 rainy days in next one week. “Cauvery catchment should get good rain so will The Nilgiris and Valparai regions.”

Metro Water officials told Express, “We hope the city gets as much rain as possible. But the fact is that Chennai had been experiencing heat wave for so many days and ground condition being bone dry, these rains are just not good enough.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monsoon Rainfall
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp