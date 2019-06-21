SHRC orders TN govt to compensate social worker for harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The SHRC on Thursday recommended to the State to pay a social activist Rs 1 lakh compensation for custodial torture he underwent at hands of four cops of Anjugramam station in Kanniyakumari in 2013.

A Raghu, a businessman and a social worker, alleged that SI Muthukumaran, Special SIs Perumal and David Jayasekaran, and head constable Kalyanasundaram filed a case against him without proper enquiry and handcuffed him during transport.

However, the policemen denied the allegations. The Commission observed that police and jail authorities had no authority at all to handcuff a prisoner during transport.