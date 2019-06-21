TV reporter hacked for airing report?

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A news channel reporter was hacked by a gang of three at his office on Wednesday. It is alleged that the attack was plotted by police inspector of Thattarmadam station for carrying a news against him, but it was denied by the police.

Sources said that the victim identified as G Muthuvel (37) of Thamaraimozhi — a reporter for a news channel from Srivaikuntam assembly segment — was allegedly assaulted by a gang around 9.45 pm on Wednesday when he was alone in his office at Thattarmadam. The reporter sustained knife injuries to his head, neck and a finger on his left hand was severed. He was admitted to a government hospital, sources said.

Meanwhile, SP Murali Rambha said the key accused had been arrested under section 307 of the IPC. A hunt is on for two others. Stating that the inspector Gajendran had no role in the attack, Rambha said he was transferred to Armed Reserve (AR) by 4 pm on Wednesday based on a complaint for assaulting an advocate, much before the incident occurred.

Media persons staged a protest condemning the attack on a reporter.