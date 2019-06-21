‘Vedanta was chronically non-compliant with norms’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vedanta Group was chronically non-compliant with the statutory norms on pollution control that resulted in closure of its Sterlite Copper Smelter unit at Thoothukudi, the Tamil Nadu government submitted in the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The list of violations by the company cited by the government’s counsel cited are: huge quantities of hazardous wastes stored inside the plant and dumped around the district, violation of conditions laid when granting permission by the government and the conditions stipulated by the courts and deterioration of key environmental parameters of air and water quality.

The state government filed its counterarguments in response to the batch of writ petitions from Vedanta, challenging the closure orders and other petitions from its supporters. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 27.