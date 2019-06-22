Home States Tamil Nadu

CM inaugurates 17 bridges and buildings

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated 17 bridges including three railway bridges in various parts of the State constructed at a cost of Rs 209.18 crore.

He also declared open the refurbished State highway roads in the Arni-Villupuram and Arcot-Villupuram stretches through video conferencing at the secretariat. This work has been completed at a cost of Rs 425.72 crore.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami declared open 15 godowns constructed at a total cost of Rs 54.40 crore in various parts of the State.

Mango research centre at Paiyyur zonal office in Krishnagiri district, citrus research centre at Vannikonendal in Tirunelveli district, and 19 integrated agricultural extension centres across the State were among those inaugurated by the CM. Besides, he also laid foundation for new buildings for the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University to be built at a total cost of Rs 70.47 crore.

