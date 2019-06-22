Mishap victim to get Rs 52 lakh

CHENNAI: Nearly four years after an accident along the Old Mahabalipuram Road left a 21-year-old man grievously injured, a motor accident claims tribunal directed a private insurance company to pay him a compensation of `52.18 lakh. A petition by Sabareesan said he was driving his bike along the OMR on October 11, 2015, when a share-auto hit him. He underwent at least 10 surgeries. He produced a disability certificate before the tribunal, which observed that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver and awarded the compensation.
