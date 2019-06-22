Nadigar Sangam polls to be held as scheduled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday permitted South Indian Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) to conduct the elections as scheduled on June 23. However, the court barred counting of votes until further orders.

On June 19, the Registrar of societies passed an order deferring election to the association in view of allegations, including irregularities in voters list.

Challenging the order, association counsel Krishna made an urgent appeal to Justice P D Audikesavalu on Thursday to set aside the registrar’s order and conduct the polls as scheduled.

Refusing an urgent hearing, the judge took up the case on Friday. After hearing arguments, the court set aside the order. The case has been adjourned to July 8.