Home States Tamil Nadu

Unauthorised buildings get time for regularisation

The deadline for regularisation of unauthorised buildings in the State has been extended again by six months, according to a top housing official.

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deadline for regularisation of unauthorised buildings in the State has been extended again by six months, according to a top housing official. Regularisation applications were kept in abeyance as Madras High Court in its September 27, 2017 order stated that regularisation of setback violations could not be permitted. Subsequently in the High Court order dated October 30, 2018, it clarified there is no bar for considering the application for regularisation filed under Section 113-A of the Town and Country Planning Act, in case, there is evidence to show that the building was put up before the cut-off date of February 28, 1999.

However, the court is silent on the applicability of Section 113-C and this could affect the buildings constructed after 2007 seeking regularisation under Section 113-C. Many government and private projects applications are still pending. “Many projects, which have setback violations and were started without any planning permission approvals, have been left stranded as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Housing and Urban Development department and Chennai Corporation are shying away to regularise violations,” sources said.

In its September 2017 order the court said “If any setback violations are regularised by authorities namely CMDA, Chennai Corporation, Housing and Urban Development Department or such other authority, they should be taken to task and they shall be posted in a non-sensitive post.”Interestingly, applications received for regularization of unauthorised buildings have been minimal with defaulters yet to register. It is believed Chennai alone has more than three lakh unauthorised buildings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp