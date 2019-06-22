Unauthorised buildings get time for regularisation

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deadline for regularisation of unauthorised buildings in the State has been extended again by six months, according to a top housing official. Regularisation applications were kept in abeyance as Madras High Court in its September 27, 2017 order stated that regularisation of setback violations could not be permitted. Subsequently in the High Court order dated October 30, 2018, it clarified there is no bar for considering the application for regularisation filed under Section 113-A of the Town and Country Planning Act, in case, there is evidence to show that the building was put up before the cut-off date of February 28, 1999.

However, the court is silent on the applicability of Section 113-C and this could affect the buildings constructed after 2007 seeking regularisation under Section 113-C. Many government and private projects applications are still pending. “Many projects, which have setback violations and were started without any planning permission approvals, have been left stranded as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Housing and Urban Development department and Chennai Corporation are shying away to regularise violations,” sources said.

In its September 2017 order the court said “If any setback violations are regularised by authorities namely CMDA, Chennai Corporation, Housing and Urban Development Department or such other authority, they should be taken to task and they shall be posted in a non-sensitive post.”Interestingly, applications received for regularization of unauthorised buildings have been minimal with defaulters yet to register. It is believed Chennai alone has more than three lakh unauthorised buildings.