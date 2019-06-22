Home States Tamil Nadu

With verbal volleys, sports secretary rows into controversy

The letter, addressed to Rijiju and IOA president Narinder Batra, was sent two days after the meeting.

Published: 22nd June 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Kiren Rijiju was sw­orn in as the sports minister, th­ere seems to be a huge rift br­ewing between his top official and nat­ional sports federations (NSF). At least one NSF has sent a letter to Rijiju accusing sports secretary Radheshyam Julaniya of “discourteous and disrespectful behaviour” towards Rowing Fe­­d­eration of India (RFI) president Rajalaxmi Singh Deo during their Annual Calendar for Tr­a­ining and Competition meeting held on June 18.

The letter, addressed to Rijiju and IOA president Narinder Batra, was sent two days after the meeting. “He has ca­l­led RFI a useless federation and claimed that we ha­v­e­n’t achieved anything in the 35 years of existence. He called me a liar and made derogatory re­marks and threatened to derecognise RFI,” reitera­ted Deo. “When I told him abo­u­t the number of international medals rowers have won, he said it has nothing to do with the federation. How can he question us like that?”

However, Julaniya, when co­ntacted, said he is not perturbed as the minutes of the en­tire ACTC meeting was reco­rded. “I asked them how many rowing centres are there in all the districts combined in Ind­ia? If basic things have been ne­glected so far, then why should I allocate public money again to this federation? If asking valid questions is rude, th­en I have nothing to say,” Julaniya told this newspaper.

Not just RFI, a top Wrestling Federation of India official too revealed Julaniya was brash du­ri­ng their ACTC meeting. 

IT looks like some National Sports Federations are at loggerheads with the sports secretary Radheshyam Julaniya over “discourteous” behaviour.In a mail sent by Rowing Federation of India president Rajalaxmi Singh Deo to sports minister Kiren Rijiju and IOA president Narinder Batra, Deo has accused Julaniya of impolite behaviour during their Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) meeting held on June 18.

“He said that I as president should sell my position to the highest bidders. He also made remarks about my appearance and called me a liar,” Deo said. However, Julaniya maintained that he hasn’t done anything wrong and wanted clarification before allocating a budget. “Rowers have done well mainly because of the army and I can’t help it if she finds it rude when I question that.”

This newspaper has reliably come to know that it is not just RFI that has a problem with Julaniya. A top Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official revealed that Julaniya was making arrogant statments without knowing the heart of the matter.  

“He is not on good terms with our president. He has the rights to ask us to conduct a national camp. But he can’t decide who will be the technical officials at the camp. What qualifications does he have to decide all that?” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp