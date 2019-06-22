With verbal volleys, sports secretary rows into controversy

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Kiren Rijiju was sw­orn in as the sports minister, th­ere seems to be a huge rift br­ewing between his top official and nat­ional sports federations (NSF). At least one NSF has sent a letter to Rijiju accusing sports secretary Radheshyam Julaniya of “discourteous and disrespectful behaviour” towards Rowing Fe­­d­eration of India (RFI) president Rajalaxmi Singh Deo during their Annual Calendar for Tr­a­ining and Competition meeting held on June 18.

The letter, addressed to Rijiju and IOA president Narinder Batra, was sent two days after the meeting. “He has ca­l­led RFI a useless federation and claimed that we ha­v­e­n’t achieved anything in the 35 years of existence. He called me a liar and made derogatory re­marks and threatened to derecognise RFI,” reitera­ted Deo. “When I told him abo­u­t the number of international medals rowers have won, he said it has nothing to do with the federation. How can he question us like that?”

However, Julaniya, when co­ntacted, said he is not perturbed as the minutes of the en­tire ACTC meeting was reco­rded. “I asked them how many rowing centres are there in all the districts combined in Ind­ia? If basic things have been ne­glected so far, then why should I allocate public money again to this federation? If asking valid questions is rude, th­en I have nothing to say,” Julaniya told this newspaper.

Not just RFI, a top Wrestling Federation of India official too revealed Julaniya was brash du­ri­ng their ACTC meeting.

