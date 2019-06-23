Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre to review plan execution of online building permission in Tamil Nadu

Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will review implementation of online building permission in all cities and urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu on June 24.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will review implementation of online building permission in all cities and urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu on June 24. The meeting is crucial as the State is working on construction permits online to improve its ranking under Ease of Doing Business.

It is learnt that Municipal Administration and Water Supply department is yet to complete integration of building permit with the State portal. Building permit application to the local bodies is the approval obtained after plan approval by CMDA and DTCP. Since the final approval is offline and not integrated with building permit application, the applicant has to apply again with all necessary documents and also apply online.

It is learnt that the State Single Window Monitoring Committee has urged the IT department to ensure uniform software technology framework for all government service delivery portals to make integration of services easier. There have been issues with certain departments still processing applications under the offline mode, the committee has said. 

Construction permit approval was suggested in Business Reform Action Plan 2017, but it was not implemented. The housing department is designing and developing a single-window system for granting construction permits. As a result, all external agencies will be required to provide NoCs and approvals. 
This also comes as the State is planning to develop a comprehensive single window portal at a cost of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore by including all the services as per BRAP.

