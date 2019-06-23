CM reviews progress of works by highways & minor ports dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday reviewed the progress in the ongoing works in highways and minor ports departments. The meeting lasted around three hours. The Chief Minister enquired about the progress made in each and every project and officials gave detailed answers. Based on the deliberations in the meeting, decisions about the new schemes to be announced when the demands for grants for highways and minor ports departments are taken up during the ensuing Assembly session.

Meanwhile, an official release said the Chief Minister on Friday inaugurated 43 sub-stations for TANGEDCO, established in 18 districts, at a total cost of `219.52 crore. Besides, he also declared open renovated buildings and other facilities for the inmates at juvenile homes in Madurai. The chief minister inaugurated the facilities through video-conferencing at the Secretariat.

