CM reviews progress of works by highways & minor ports dept

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday reviewed the progress in the ongoing works in highways and minor ports departments.

Published: 23rd June 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at a meeting to review the progress made in the works being carried out by the highways and minor ports department, at the secretariat on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday reviewed the progress in the ongoing works in highways and minor ports departments. The meeting lasted around three hours. The Chief Minister enquired about the progress made in each and every project and officials gave detailed answers. Based on the deliberations in the meeting, decisions about the new schemes to be announced when the demands for grants for highways and minor ports departments are taken up during the ensuing Assembly session.

Meanwhile, an official release said the Chief Minister on Friday inaugurated 43 sub-stations for TANGEDCO, established in 18 districts, at a total cost of `219.52 crore. Besides, he also declared open renovated buildings and other facilities for the inmates at juvenile  homes in Madurai. The chief minister inaugurated the facilities through video-conferencing at the Secretariat.

An official release said the Chief Minister inaugurated 43 sub-stations for TANGEDCO, established in 18 districts, at a cost of `219.52 crore, on Friday. He also declared open renovated buildings and other facilities for juvenile homes in Madurai

