DMK treasurer Durai Murugan threatens protest over water conflict

Municipal administration and rural development minister SP Velumani said the supply of water to Chennai would not affect the availability in Vellore.

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:27 AM

Water Shortage (FIle Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Water conflicts are not just between States anymore.

The DMK has threatened vehement protests against the government’s plan to ferry water from Jolarpettai in Vellore to quench the thirst of Chennai. Leading a protest on Saturday, DMK treasurer Durai Murugan said Vellore was also dealing with a shortage in the water supply.

“There is not enough water to cater to the needs of public here,” said Durai Murugan. “In such a situation, it’s not ideal to take water from Jolarpettai. The DMK will hold mass protests if they proceed with the plan to draw water from here.” 

Meanwhile, Durai Murugan later explained that he had only said the people in the district would stage protests if water, inadequately supplied through Cauvery combined water supply scheme, is diverted from Jolarpet to Chennai.

“We will have no objection if water can be extracted from some other place. But some media deliberately twisted my comments,” he said, adding he knew the ground situation in Chennai better as he had been staying there for more than 60 years.

Velumani responds

Responding to the charges, municipal administration and rural development minister SP Velumani said the supply of water to Chennai would not affect the availability in Vellore.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, he said Palaniswami had taken the steps only after consultations with officials.

“Jolarpettai has sufficient supply of Cauvery water. People in the surroundings, including Ambur and Vaniyambadi need not panic. They will continue to get their share.” Velumani was attending a Varuna Yagam in Coimbatore.

