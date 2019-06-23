Kovai businessman cheated of Rs 5.16 lakh with fake loan offers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The next time you want a loan, go through proper channels instead of touts is the lasting lesson this city-based businessman learnt when his account went leaner by Rs 5.16 lakh. P Saravanan (39) became a phishing victim after sharing his sensitive personal and financial data with a trio masquerading as bank staff. Phishing is the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information such as user names, passwords and credit card details by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.

P Saravanan, a resident of Uppara Street, was contacted by a group posing as staff of a leading private finance company in December 2018. Saravanan was lured into a trap after being promised a loan of Rs 10 lakh for a nominal interest of Rs 1. This special scheme was offered by the scamsters as he was a premium customer. Saravanan then was asked to share his identity and financial documents, along with ATM card details, through WhatsApp.

“Meanwhile, the gang asked him to deposit various amounts during the application processing and made him part with Rs 5.16 lakh for GST, processing charge, minimum balance to loan account etc. Saravanan also shared OTPs (one-time passwords) for every transaction, helping the gang promptly withdraw the money from his bank account. He was promised a loan of Rs 21 lakh by the gang,” said K Mallika, Inspector of city cyber crime police.

After receiving the amount, the gang went off the radar by switching off their mobile phones. The victim then made a vain attempt to trace their accounts. Subsequently, he approached city police a few days ago. Based on his complaint, the cyber crime police registered a complaint under sections 120 (b), 419, 468, 471, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 (D) of IT act on Friday. Three persons -- Venkat, Shalini and Kaviya -- were booked after their names were traced through the bank accounts that received the amount.