Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai businessman cheated of Rs 5.16 lakh with fake loan offers

The next time you want a loan, go through proper channels instead of touts is the lasting lesson this city-based businessman learnt when his account went leaner by Rs 5.16 lakh.

Published: 23rd June 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hacking

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The next time you want a loan, go through proper channels instead of touts is the lasting lesson this city-based businessman learnt when his account went leaner by Rs 5.16 lakh. P Saravanan (39) became a phishing victim after sharing his sensitive personal and financial data with a trio masquerading as bank staff. Phishing is the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information such as user names, passwords and credit card details by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication. 

P Saravanan, a resident of Uppara Street, was contacted by a group posing as staff of a leading private finance company in December 2018. Saravanan was lured into a trap after being promised a loan of Rs 10 lakh for a nominal interest of Rs 1. This special scheme was offered by the scamsters as he was a premium customer. Saravanan then was asked to share his identity and financial documents, along with ATM card details, through WhatsApp.

“Meanwhile, the gang asked him to deposit various amounts during the application processing and made him part with Rs 5.16 lakh for GST, processing charge, minimum balance to loan account etc. Saravanan also shared OTPs (one-time passwords) for every transaction, helping the gang promptly withdraw the money from his bank account. He was promised a loan of Rs 21 lakh by the gang,” said K Mallika, Inspector of city cyber crime police.

After receiving the amount, the gang went off the radar by switching off their mobile phones. The victim then made a vain attempt to trace their accounts. Subsequently, he approached city police a few days ago. Based on his complaint, the cyber crime police registered a complaint under sections 120 (b), 419, 468, 471, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 (D) of IT act on Friday. Three persons -- Venkat, Shalini and Kaviya -- were booked after their names were traced through the bank accounts that received the amount.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber Crime online fraud
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp