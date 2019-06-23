Raju urges leaders to return to AIADMK

THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said that anyone, except those who had launched new outfit, who wish to return to AIADMK camp was welcome. He was participating in a yagam at Shenbagavalliamman temple in Kovilpatti for good showers.
After the poojas, Raju told reporters that the yagam was organised on behalf of AIADMK and not by the government. When asked about Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran’s statement against conducting the yagam, Raju said that though the party was based on the principles of ‘atheism’, “many of the cadre are believers.”
THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said that anyone, except those who had launched new outfit, who wish to return to AIADMK camp was welcome. He was participating in a yagam at Shenbagavalliamman temple in Kovilpatti for good showers.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Iranian hackers wage cyber campaign against Trump government amid tensions with US
AAP will pay CBSE exam fee of students at Delhi government schools from 2020: Kejriwal
Trinamool workers set fire on haystack in BJP activists' house in Bengal's Nadia
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Fadnavis to embark on 'rath yatra' across state
Bargari sacrilege main suspect killed by two inmates in Punjab's Nabha prison
Man's suicide bid at Navi Mumbai police building foiled, cop injured