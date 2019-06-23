Raju urges leaders to return to AIADMK

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said that anyone, except those who had launched new outfit, who wish to return to AIADMK camp was welcome. He was participating in a yagam at Shenbagavalliamman temple in Kovilpatti for good showers.



After the poojas, Raju told reporters that the yagam was organised on behalf of AIADMK and not by the government. When asked about Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran’s statement against conducting the yagam, Raju said that though the party was based on the principles of ‘atheism’, “many of the cadre are believers.”