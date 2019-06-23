You must ensure water supply, Tamil Nadu government warns private schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMID reports that several private schools across the city and neighbouring districts had reduced working hours or declared holidays for junior classes due to lack of water, the State education department on Saturday issued a circular warning such institutions. The circular said the action would be taken against schools if they cite the ‘water scarcity’ as a reason to stop classes.

“It’s the responsibility of schools to make alternative arrangements for water. Instead, the schools should not be declaring holidays. If they do not follow rules, the department will initiate severe action,” said the circular, signed by VC Rameswaramurugan, director of school education.

The circular has also pointed out that these schools were given permission to operate based on a guarantee that they will have necessary water.

“The Education Department and district Education officers must ensure that private schools function in their districts without holiday over water scarcity.”

Few private school managements interpreted the circular as a threat from the government to keep schools functional and said the students will be affected.

Meanwhile, TV reports on Saturday claimed the price of water cans had gone up by as much as Rs 10 in certain parts of the city. The government for its part began works to ensure 10MLD water supply to Chennai from Jolarpettai by trains as announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday. Officials assured that people in Vellore will not face a shortage due to the supply to Chennai.